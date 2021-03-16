Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.07. The stock had a trading volume of 196,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.77, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.