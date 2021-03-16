Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 994,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

MOS stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,313. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

