Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,785 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 259,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,822,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.61. 115,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

