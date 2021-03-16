AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.51. 185,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

