Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,363 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Cousins Properties by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.