Advisory Services Network LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

SAVE stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

