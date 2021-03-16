Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

NYSE:PK opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

