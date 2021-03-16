Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

NYSE:HII opened at $198.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

