Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 302 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

