Advisory Research Inc. Sells 3,275 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $34,500,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $33,920,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 6,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.