Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 410,049 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,049 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after buying an additional 136,797 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 5,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

