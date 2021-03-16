Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 30,933 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the period. TechTarget accounts for 1.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

TechTarget stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,611. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.