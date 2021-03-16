Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 20,240 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 376.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC traded up $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $303.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.83. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.