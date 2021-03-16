Advisory Research Inc. Increases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,545 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.28% of Trinity Industries worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 941,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 5,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,768. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

