Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given “Sell” Rating at New Street Research

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at New Street Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. New Street Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Shares of AMD traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.82. 1,042,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,390,309. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,261,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,454,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,797,000 after acquiring an additional 686,774 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Article: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.