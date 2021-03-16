Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given “Sell” Rating at New Street Research

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at New Street Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. New Street Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.82. 1,042,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,390,309. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,261,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,454,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,797,000 after acquiring an additional 686,774 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

