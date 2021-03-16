Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.38.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $181.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.39. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

