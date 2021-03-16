Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,687.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,039 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,342 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Adobe by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 117,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.59 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day moving average of $479.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

