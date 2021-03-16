Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $173.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

