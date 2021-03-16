Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 235 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.