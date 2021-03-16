Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 212 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

