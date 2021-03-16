Adirondack Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,099.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,688,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

