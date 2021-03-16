Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 380 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 74.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 966,881 shares of company stock worth $52,087,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

