Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 176 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $222.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

