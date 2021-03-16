Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $57,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

