Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos Purchases 5,975 Shares of Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

