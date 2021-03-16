Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.