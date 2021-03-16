ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 16th (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

ACON S2 Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. ACON S2 Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWOU opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWOU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,393,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,509,000.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

