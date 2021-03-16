AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $1.96. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 44,080 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 570.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.
