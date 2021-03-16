AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $1.96. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 44,080 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 570.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.