AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

