AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Issues Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $197.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

