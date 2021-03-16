Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,503 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in Medtronic by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 723,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,772,000 after acquiring an additional 300,789 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,231. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

