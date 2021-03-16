Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $109,243,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $51,505,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.90. 15,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,117. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average of $208.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.