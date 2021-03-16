Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.65 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

IJT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.62. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

