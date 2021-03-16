Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.88 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $11.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $539.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.28. The firm has a market cap of $334.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

