Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 30,158 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

BSX traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

