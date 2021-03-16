Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. 21,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,192. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

