Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,476 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 277,691 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,345 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 112,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,193. The company has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,948,338. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

