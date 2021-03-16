Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 890,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $175,366,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $210.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.16 and its 200-day moving average is $202.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

