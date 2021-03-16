Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLRN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,070,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after buying an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

