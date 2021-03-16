Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.25. 979,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,421,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Several research firms have commented on ASO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

