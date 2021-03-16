Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 161.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,966 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 1.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,237,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,543 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 16,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,966. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

