Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $4.35. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 374,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 15.36% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

