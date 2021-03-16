Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $4.35. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 374,573 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.
About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
Featured Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.