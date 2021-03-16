Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.34

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 11511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

