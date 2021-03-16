AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Scott M. Asbjornson Sells 19,628 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares in the company, valued at $63,236,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAON opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AAON by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

