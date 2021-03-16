A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.46

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.46 and last traded at C$37.13, with a volume of 8297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.23 million and a PE ratio of 24.16.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.