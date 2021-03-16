$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $94.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.67 million and the highest is $96.20 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $88.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $388.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $394.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $432.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of EGP traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 214,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.64 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $64,808,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 94,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

