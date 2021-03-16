89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,437 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of 89bio worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

ETNB stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,062. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $483.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.