8,417 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

