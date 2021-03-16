8,032 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Granite Construction by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE GVA opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $40.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

