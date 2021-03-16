754,524 Shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 754,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.91% of Bluegreen Vacations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

BVH stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

